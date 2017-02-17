× Would-be robbers leave behind jacket, toy gun in Mid-City

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Two men who fought back against a pair of armed robbers yesterday in Mid-City ended up walking away with one of the assailant’s jackets and a toy gun used in the robbery.

The unidentified men were in the 4200 block of Baudin when two robbers approached them and brandished a gun, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The victims handed over a cell phone, and the robbers fled on foot.

The victims then chased down the robbers, tackling them in the 600 block of South Alexander Street.

One of the robbers dropped his gun, and his red jacket came off in the scuffle. The gun turned out to be a toy, and the victim’s cell phone was found nearby, according to the NOPD.

Both would-be robbers escaped, and no injuries were reported in the incident.