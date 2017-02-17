‘We’re looking for you and we will stop you’: Police Chief Harrison says they’ll be searching for criminals during Mardi Gras

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - New Orleans Police Superintendent Michael Harrison held a press conference Friday morning with one main message: the police will not only be on Bourbon Street and along the parade routes, they're still going to be in the neighborhoods too. That's why they held the presser at Woodland and Tullis. Chief Harrison said his force is staying on top of crime in every neighborhood. There were two shootings near that intersection over the past few days, and detectives have already arrested a number of people related to those shootings.

Chief Harrison told WGNO that they will be staffed at 100% over the next few days leading up to Mardi Gras, and roughly 1,200 New Orleans Police Officers will be working away. They're also getting help from state police and neighboring law enforcement agencies. He encourages citizens and visitors to follow the rules and laws, exercise safety, and he had this warning for criminals:

"We're looking for those people selling drugs, we're looking for people carrying illegal firearms -- that are looking to do harm. We will pursue you relentlessly and we'll never stop. We're not just on Bourbon street, we are on your street, we want to be in your neighborhoods, so I've always made the commitment and I continue to make the commitment, that I'm responsible for supplying police coverage everywhere and so that's exactly what we're doing," said Chief Harrison.

Chief Michael Harrison wrapped up the press conference telling everyone to have a fun, safe and happy Mardi Gras.