× Uptown parades to roll early; Oshun to start at 5:30

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – Both Uptown Mardi Gras parades have been moved up due to the weather.

The Krewe of Oshun will roll at 5:30 p.m., with the Krewe of Cleopatra to roll right after, according to the Mayor’s Office.

Meteorologist Martha Spencer said we will have a break in the rain early, but more rain is expected around 8 p.m.