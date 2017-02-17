See the 2017 Krewe of Bilge boat parade in Slidell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SLIDELL, LA (WGNO) -- The Krewe of Bilge was founded in 1978. It's celebrating its 40th year with more than 400 members, bringing boats to the carnival celebration in Slidell.

The krewe's parade winds its way through the canals around the Eden Isles area. This year's parade was held on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Along with its carnival parade, the krewe also organizes a large poker run event over the Memorial Day weekend.

If you'd like to join the krewe, there's a waiting list.