See dozens of Ferraris in all their glory at NOMA Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - If it's fast and red it's likely a Ferrari.

"You're going to have a collection of cars that have never been assembled in New Orleans in a very long time or ever," says Franco Valobra with the Ferrari Club of Louisiana.

New Orleans' Concorso d'Eleganza is your chance to see 40-50 Ferraris in all their glory on Saturday.

From vintage to race car to brand new beauties, there is surely something to satisfy the eye and ear.

"The Ferrari engine is a piece of art. It sounds wonderful. It's extremely powerful, amongst the most powerful in the history of engine building," says Valobra.

One Ferrari on display tops out at 200 miles per hour. It's not exactly street legal, and there’s another car that’s worth a whopping $7 million.

"Only 499 have ever been produced, or will ever be produced. Only a select number of individuals will be able to buy them, says Valobra."

But thankfully, you don't need to be a millionaire to check out this car show.

The New Orleans Museum of Art teamed up with the Ferrari Club of America's Houston chapter to bring these Italian roadsters to New Orleans.

It's one show for just one day.

The free event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.