NOPD Sgt. reigns as Goddess Nyx VI

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – One NOPD officer is taking a special trip down the Uptown parade route this year as Goddess Nyx VI.

First District administrative supervisor Sgt. Zenia Smith-Williams will reign over the all-female Mystic Krewe of Nyx when the parade rolls on February 22.

“It’s my responsibility as the reigning goddess to represent the krewe of 2,951 ladies,” Smith-Williams said in a press release. “It’s a big honor.”

Nyx is a relatively young Mardi Gras Krewe, having just formed in 2011. A rush of support from the community helped Nyx become the second-largest Krewe in just six short years.

In an interview with the NOPD, Smith-Williams said her royal turn is especially meaningful to her since she grew up watching mostly-white Krewes roll down St. Charles Avenue.

“As a young African-American girl growing up near St. Charles, we caught all the parades on that route,” she said. “Being at the parades and seeing only African-American girls in the marching units or other support roles and never being the royalty or anyone leading the parade, that stood out to me.”

Just joining Nyx was a great moment, Smith-Williams said. Being elected Goddess was “the ultimate achievement,” she said.

Watch a video of Smith-Williams talking about her role in Nyx below: