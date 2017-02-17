× Metairie Mardi Gras parades postponed; Family Gras still on

METAIRIE (WGNO) – The first night of Mardi Gras parades in Metairie has been postponed due to bad weather.

The Krewe of Excalibur will not roll tonight as planned.

Instead, Excalibur will roll on Friday, February 24. The start time has not yet been determined.

The Krewe of Athena, which was originally scheduled to roll just after Excalibur in Metairie tonight has also been postponed.

Athena will roll in Metairie on Sunday, February 26. A time has not yet been announced.

Family Gras officials said the party will go on unless lightning strikes make the stage unsafe.

Stay tuned to WGNO for more information.