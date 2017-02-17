Mardi Gras King Cake Burger? NBA Mac-N-Cheese? The menu for NBA All-Star 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NBA Basketball is all over the Big Easy.

The courts are busy with NBA All-Star 2017.

New Orleans got all the games. The big game. The celebrity game.

If you're hungry for professional basketball, New Orleans is your city.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says if NBA basketball makes you hungry for even more, then it's Wild Bill who's got your menu.

And on the menu, the Mardi Gras King Cake Burger.

That's a special Mardi Gras bun, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, bacon, chipotle spread and served with a mountain of fries.

That should fuel you to win, even if you lose the game!