× LeBron James Family Foundation teams with Youth Rebuilding New Orleans for All-Star build

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NBA star LeBron James is pitching in to help rebuild a home in New Orleans today to kick off the NBA All-Star weekend.

The LeBron James Family Foundation’s “330 Ambassadors” group is teaming up with local non-profit Youth Rebuilding New Orleans for the build, which will refurbish a home for a local teacher.

“I’m proud to have my 330 Ambassadors in New Orleans to help me give back to this great city,” James said. “Change starts from the ground up, so I’m happy we have the opportunity to do something that really makes a difference for people in this community.”

James’ group will be made up of high school students from Akron, Ohio, who serve as mentors to the younger students in LJFF’s Wheels for Education and Akron I PROMISE Network programs.

“Each year these projects have gotten bigger and the goal is always to have an impact that lasts long after the All-Star festivities are over,” LeBron James Family Foundation Executive Director Michele Campbell said. “For our ambassadors, it’s about showing them the importance of giving back and helping others so they can continue to set that example when they go back home to their own community in Akron.”

After the All-Star weekend in New Orleans, the 330 Ambassadors will begin a long-term community service project in Akron that will create visible, long-lasting change in their hometown, according to the LJFF.