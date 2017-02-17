King Cake of the Day: Baker’s Dozen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

At Baker's Dozen they're known for their donuts, but this time of the year they make something a little more Mardi Gras! Brandi Miller, the owner of Bakers Dozen, told us that she loves their apple fritter king cake.

Their bakery is completely nut free, "We also pride ourselves on being a nut-free establishment. A lot of people recently have been worried about peanut allergies and we kind of cater to them."



And Brandi says she wants her customers to always have fun at Bakers Dozen, "when they come in I want them to feel happy and fun and I think our crew shows that everyone is kinda like family here and we really like to be at work. It's a fun environment."