Houma krewe postpones Friday night parade due to weather

Krewe of Hercules logo courtesy Facebook

HOUMA, La. (WGNO) – The Krewe of Hercules in Houma will roll Saturday instead of tonight.

The krewe announced the delay on its Facebook page and said inclement weather is to blame.

Rain crept into the metro earlier than expected. It’s expected to last through the evening but clear up by Saturday.

The Hercules parade will roll Saturday right after the Krewe of Aquarius, which rolls at 6 p.m.

