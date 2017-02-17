Hollywood South News with Jabari: Trailer from NOLA-Shot ‘Girls Trip’ shows off New Orleans!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Girls Trip trailer

The first trailer from the NOLA-Shot Girls Trip is now out to view for the whole world to see. The comedy stars Golden Globe-winner Queen Latifa, JadaPinkettt Smith, and Regina Hall. The story focuses on four women who travel to New Orleans for the Essence Festival. After a wild time, they find romance that even makes the Big Easy blush.

Girls Trip opens in theaters July 21st.

Free screening of Hidden Figures

Saturday more than a dozen cities will have the opportunity to

The film is about the unseen and under-appreciated African-American females who were mathematicians that played a major role in some of NASA's biggest space launches. 21st-century Fox and AMC Theaters joined forces to make the free screening possible as a part of Black History Month.

Hidden Figures will start it's screening at 10AM on Saturday morning at the AMC West Bank location. Tickets are first, come first serve. To reserve your tickets CLICK HERE.