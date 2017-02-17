Family Gras Begins Tonight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE (WGNO) - Family Gras is celebrating 10 years with Tony Orlando, Fifth Harmony, The Cowsills, and more.

The annual event will be held February 17 through February 19 on the Veterans Memorial Boulevard neutral ground across from Lakeside Mall.

Local favorites the Creole String Beans will kick things off on the 17th, followed by The Cowsills and The Association. The Imagination Movers, Paris Avenue, and Big Sam’s Funky Nation will all perform on February 18th, followed by Tony Orlando and pop sensation Fifth Harmony.

Sunday, which is billed as country day, will feature Rougarou, Jenna Hunts, Jessie James Decker, and Lee Brice.

“We are expecting one of our largest crowds to date. Our talent lineup is always unique and varied,” Jefferson Convention & Visitors Bureau CEO Violet Peters said. “From Fifth Harmony, a group that has achieved so much in just a few short years, to classic hitmakers like The Cowsills, The Association and Tony Orlando, to country favorites Jessie James Decker and Lee Brice, plus our Louisiana sounds, Family Gras has a very diverse and devoted fan base that appeals to any age.”

Here's the full schedule:

FAMILY GRAS 2017 ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP