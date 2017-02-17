× Cookin’ with Nino: Muffuletta

Muffuletta

Ingredients:

1 Jar Rouses Olive Salad Mix

1/4 cup chopped roasted red bell peppers

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

1 (1-pound) round bread loaf (about 7 inches in diameter and 3 inches high)

4 ounces thinly sliced ham

4 ounces thinly sliced mortadella

4 ounces thinly sliced salami

4 ounces sliced provolone

4 ounces sliced mozzarella cheese

Instructions:

Cut the top 1-inch of the bread loaf. Set the top aside. Hollow out the bottom and top halves of the bread. Spread some of the olive salad mix and roasted pepper mix over the bread bottom and cut side of the bread top. Layer the meats and cheeses in the bread bottom. Spread the remaining olive and roasted pepper mix on top of the sandwich and carefully cover with the bread top.