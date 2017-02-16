× Tornado survivors may apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance

Baton Rouge, La.- If you lost work as a result of the tornadoes that struck Livingston

and Orleans parishes on Feb. 7, you have until March 15, to apply for disaster unemployment

assistance (DUA).

DUA may be available if the disaster affected your employment — even if you’re self-employed,

a farmer or a farm worker — and you fall under one of the following categories:

 You worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment.

 Your workplace was damaged or destroyed.

 Can establish that the work or self-employment that can no longer be performed was your

principal source of income.

 Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state.

 Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury that is a direct result

of the disaster.

DUA may be available if you’re an affected worker in the one of the following parishes:

Livingston and Orleans.

The state encourages you to apply online at www.laworks.net.

You may also apply by calling 866-783-5567 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.