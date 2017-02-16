The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels set to perform at NBA All-Star game

WASHINGTON DC - NOVEMBER 05: Ahmir Khalib Thompson aka Quest Love of The Roots performs during H.O.M.E. in DC with Martell Cognac at Union Market on November 5, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images for Pernod Ricard)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NBA All-Star Game is attracting some MVP musical talent to the Crescent City.

The Roots and Tony Award-winning Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs will join DJ Jazzy Jeff, Michael B. Jordan, Jidenna, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels to perform an NBA-themed musical called “The Evolution of Greatness” composed by The Roots specially for the All-Star game, the NBA announced today.

The special performance will take place just before the All-Star Game begins on February 19 in the Smoothie King Center.

On February 18, DNCE and DJ Khaled will perform at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night after the JBL Three-Point Contest and before the Verizon Slam Dunk.

Ten-time Grammy winner John Legend will also be in town to perform a compilation of his hits, and New Orleans native Jon Batiste will sing the National Anthem.

