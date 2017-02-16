× The Roots, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Darryl “DMC” McDaniels set to perform at NBA All-Star game

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The NBA All-Star Game is attracting some MVP musical talent to the Crescent City.

The Roots and Tony Award-winning Hamilton actor Daveed Diggs will join DJ Jazzy Jeff, Michael B. Jordan, Jidenna, and Darryl “DMC” McDaniels to perform an NBA-themed musical called “The Evolution of Greatness” composed by The Roots specially for the All-Star game, the NBA announced today.

The special performance will take place just before the All-Star Game begins on February 19 in the Smoothie King Center.

On February 18, DNCE and DJ Khaled will perform at the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night after the JBL Three-Point Contest and before the Verizon Slam Dunk.

Ten-time Grammy winner John Legend will also be in town to perform a compilation of his hits, and New Orleans native Jon Batiste will sing the National Anthem.