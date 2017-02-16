× State Sen. Troy Brown resigns to avoid expulsion from Senate

BATON ROUGE (WGNO) – State Sen. Troy Brown resigned from the Louisiana Legislature today amid efforts by his colleagues to expel the senator following two convictions for domestic abuse battery.

“If we did a parallel for what the Senate body is doing, on the criminal side, it amounts to an execution. The reason is, when you say expulsion, that means you are done away with forever,” Brown said at a press conference in Baton Rouge this afternoon.

Brown, D-Geismar, pleaded no contest in January to misdemeanor domestic abuse battery, a charge that stems from his arrest in July for biting his wife. He spent 38 hours in jail and must complete community service and a domestic violence program.

Brown was also arrested in November 2015 in New Orleans after the Bayou Classic for allegedly punching his “side friend” in the face. The woman, not his wife, said she had been dating Brown for more than 10 years.

Numerous lawmakers called for his resignation, including New Orleans rep. Helena Moreno.

“We live in a state where domestic abuse is all too often treated as some minor offense- where the powerful can overlook and dismiss violence against women,” she said. “We need lawmakers in the legislature who will be champions for these women and, more broadly, live by and uphold Louisiana’s values.”

Brown had repeatedly said he refused to resign after his domestic violence convictions, but he decided to resign instead of face expulsion. The Senate has only expelled one lawmaker in its history.

He said he has not ruled out returning to politics in the future.