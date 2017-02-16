Shaq coaches amateur players in Champions Square ahead of All-Star weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is among the long list of celebrities in town for the NBA All-Star weekend.

Thursday, Shaq posed for selfies with fans and coached a team of top amateur basketball players for the DewNBA3X, a three-on-three basketball game that landed in New Orleans for All-Star weekend following a six-city tour. The event is sponsored by Mountain Dew.

Serving as team captains were former NBA standouts Jason Williams and Baron Davis.

The Dew NBA 3X game will air Saturday, Feb. 18 at 5 p.m. on TNT.

It will follow the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which takes place in the Superdome and airs at 6 p.m. on ESPN and will precede the NBA All-Star game, which takes place Sunday, Feb. 19 in the Smoothie King Center. That game will air at 6 p.m. on TNT.

O'Neal is no stranger to Louisiana. He was born in New Jersey, but played basketball for LSU and owns a home in Cecilia, about two and a half hours from New Orleans.

"I'm definitely familiar with this place," Shaq said after the game. "They've been through a lot. I just wanted to come out here and spread some joy. It's gonna be a great event."