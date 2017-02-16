Pearl River man pleads guilty to shooting girlfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA (WGNO) -- The Saint Tammany Parish District Attorney's Office announced the guilty plea on Thursday, Feb. 16, of 58-year-old Ronald A. Brown.

Prosecutors say Brown shot his girlfriend on April 27, 2015. They say the victim discovered Brown hiding in her kitchen and a struggle ensued. They say the woman was able to get to her car but Brown shot her in the head through the window as she tried to speed away.

The woman was able to drive to Louisiana Heart Hospital in Lacombe and survived the attack.

Prosecutors also say Brown had a previous conviction -- through a guilty plea -- of kidnapping a woman and served 18 months of a five year sentence. They say there was a different victim in the earlier case.

For the more recent 2015 attack, Brown was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder and 10 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. The sentences will be served at the same time.