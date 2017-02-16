Parade Party Planner: Chewbaccus, Barkus, and so much more

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Are you ready to have a parade-filled weekend? This weekend there are a variety of parades featuring your four-legged friends, and some intergalactic superstars. On News with a Twist, our "Pardi Gras Man", Kenny Lopez has got you covered with our "Parade Party Planner."
Friday, February 17th:
(New Orleans)
-Krewe of Cork at 3:00 p.m.
-Krewe of Oshu at 6:00 p.m.
-Krewe of Cleopatra at 6:30 p.m.
(Metairie)
-Krewe of Excalibur at 7:00 p.m.
-Krewe of Athena at 7:30 p.m.
(Mandeville)
-Krewe of Eve at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, February 18th:
(New Orleans)
-Krewe of Pontchartrain at 1:00 p.m.
-Krewe of Choctaw follows
-Krewe of Freret follows
-Krewe of Sparta at 6:00 p.m.
-Krewe of Pygmalion at 6:15 p.m.
(Marigny)
-'tit rex at 5:00 p.m.
-Krewe of Chewbaccus at 7:00 p.m.
(Metairie)
-Krewe of Caesar at 6:00 p.m.
(Covington)
-Krewe of Olympia at 6:00 p.m.
(Slidell)
-Krewe of Paws at 10 a.m.
-Krewe of Titans at 6:30 p.m.
(West Bank)
-The Mystic Knights of Adonis at 11:45 a.m.
(Madisonville)
-The Krewe of Tchefuncte at 1:00 p.m.
(Chalmette)
-Krewe of Nemesis at 1:00 p.m.
Sunday, February 19th:
(Uptown)
-Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m.
-Krewe of Carrollton follows
-Krewe of King Arthur and Merlin follows
-Krewe of Alla follows
(French Quarter)
-Krewe of Barkus at 2:00 p.m.