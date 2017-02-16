Parade Party Planner: Chewbaccus, Barkus, and so much more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- Are you ready to have a parade-filled weekend? This weekend there are a variety of parades featuring your four-legged friends, and some intergalactic superstars. On News with a Twist, our "Pardi Gras Man", Kenny Lopez has got you covered with our "Parade Party Planner."

Friday, February 17th:

(New Orleans)

-Krewe of Cork at 3:00 p.m.

-Krewe of Oshu at 6:00 p.m.

-Krewe of Cleopatra at 6:30 p.m.

(Metairie)

-Krewe of Excalibur at 7:00 p.m.

-Krewe of Athena at 7:30 p.m.

(Mandeville)

-Krewe of Eve at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18th:

(New Orleans)

-Krewe of Pontchartrain at 1:00 p.m.

-Krewe of Choctaw follows

-Krewe of Freret follows

-Krewe of Sparta at 6:00 p.m.

-Krewe of Pygmalion at 6:15 p.m.

(Marigny)

-'tit rex at 5:00 p.m.

-Krewe of Chewbaccus at 7:00 p.m.

(Metairie)

-Krewe of Caesar at 6:00 p.m.

(Covington)

-Krewe of Olympia at 6:00 p.m.

(Slidell)

-Krewe of Paws at 10 a.m.

-Krewe of Titans at 6:30 p.m.

(West Bank)

-The Mystic Knights of Adonis at 11:45 a.m.

(Madisonville)

-The Krewe of Tchefuncte at 1:00 p.m.

(Chalmette)

-Krewe of Nemesis at 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 19th:

(Uptown)

-Krewe of Femme Fatale at 11 a.m.

-Krewe of Carrollton follows

-Krewe of King Arthur and Merlin follows

-Krewe of Alla follows

(French Quarter)

-Krewe of Barkus at 2:00 p.m.