Master P gives back to NOLA during NBA All Star weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Athletes and celebrities from around the globe are descending on New Orleans for the 2017 NBA All Star Game.

One of those is rapper, businessman and a baller himself, Percy Miller, better known as Master P.

Miller is a New Orleans native himself, growing up in the Calliope Projects and attending Booker T. Washington High School. From humble beginnings, it’s now estimated the business mogul worth upwards of $350 million.

Miller is giving back to his hometown, through a philanthropic venture called Team Hope NOLA. He’s partnering with Pelicans assistant coach Robert Pack to mentor local youth.

While in town, the former pro basketball player will take part in Friday night’s All Star Celebrity Game, playing for the West with his son, Lil’ Romeo.

He also plans to eat at all of his favorite local joints, including Oceana Grill. Miller also says, he won’t rule out a romantic carriage ride through the French Quarter!