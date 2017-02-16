Local businesses close as part of nationwide ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Idea Market chain of Latin grocery stores and Casa Borrega are closed today as part of the “Day Without Immigrants” strike in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

It’s also to protest the deportation of hundreds of undocumented immigrants.

The nationwide protest prompted countless businesses across the country to shut down, and immigrants refused to spend money on “A Day Without Immigrants.”

It’s an effort to show the Trump administration how much immigrants contribute to the country’s economy.

The nationwide protests were largely organized by social media and word of mouth.

It’s not clear how many people are taking part, but the strike even extended to at least one day care in South Carolina.