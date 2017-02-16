Local businesses close as part of nationwide ‘Day Without Immigrants’ protest

Posted 4:32 PM, February 16, 2017, by , Updated at 04:35PM, February 16, 2017
Sign outside Ideal Market in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Idea Market chain of Latin grocery stores and Casa Borrega are closed today as part of the “Day Without Immigrants” strike in protest of President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

It’s also to protest the deportation of hundreds of undocumented immigrants.

Ideal Market in New Orleans

The nationwide protest prompted countless businesses across the country to shut down, and immigrants refused to spend money on “A Day Without Immigrants.”

It’s an effort to show the Trump administration how much immigrants contribute to the country’s economy.

The nationwide protests were largely organized by social media and word of mouth.

It’s not clear how many people are taking part, but the strike even extended to at least one day care in South Carolina.

Casa Borrega restaurant announces closure on Facebook

