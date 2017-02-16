LBJ’s daughter Satchel Joseph wins Big Freedia Dance Off contest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Nineteen-year-old New Orleans dancer Satchel Joseph has been named the winner of the “Big Freedia Dance Off” contest.

Joseph, the daughter of Twist anchor LBJ, will join Freedia’s “Shake Team” and appear on season six of the Fuse network’s Big Freedia Bounces Back.

Freedia held open auditions in January to find new “azz shakin” talent to join her dance crew.

After narrowing the field down to five finalists, fans were given the opportunity to vote for their favorite at Fuse.tv.

After a fierce round of competition, Joseph prevailed.

Watch Freedia share the good news below:

