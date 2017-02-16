× Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating social media school violence threat

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La (WGNO) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a threat of violence at a school that was posted on social media yesterday.

Sheriff Craig Webre said officers do not believe the threat, which did not mention a specific school but was posted by a user with “Cut Off, LA.” listed as their hometown, is credible.

“Based on this user’s other posts, investigators do not believe the user is from the area,” Webre said. “With that said, we must take every threat seriously. We have instituted our protocols for such a situation, and we are working with the social media network, as well as federal authorities, to identify this individual.”

Anyone who may have information on this threat, or any threat involving violence at a school, is asked to submit the information to Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips app on your mobile device.

Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.