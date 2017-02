Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)- We are getting a first look at the new throws this year for the Krewe of Tucks.

They have this friar soap on a bead, a plunger pen, a poo emoji squeaky toy that says, "Tucks Happens," and an exclusive plush toilet paper roll that only the King and Queen of Tucks will be throwing.

Tucks rolls Uptown on Saturday, February 25th. Look for Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez and Meteorologist Martha Spencer, who will be riding in Tucks on the Brothel float.