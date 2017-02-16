King Cake of the day: Sugar Love Cakes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Siera at Sugar Love Cakes tells us that every single cake is made with love.

This year they have tons of flavors, including, but not limited to strawberry, raspberry, pineapple, cream cheese, Bavarian, chocolate, apple, lemon, blueberry, cherry, and mixed berry! But you might notice that the cakes have another extra flavor, " we put a little bit of almond in our icing, so people come in and say I've had that wedding king cake, so it tastes like a wedding cake but it's a king cake!"

And there's no mistaking the cinnamon in the cakes, "We put a good rich cinnamon flavor in ours, so when you slice into it you're definitely going to see that roll of cinnamon in there."

You might've seen Sugar Love Cakes on News With a Twist before when Wild Bill spoke to Sierra about her King Cake on a Stick!