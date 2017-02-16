King Cake of the day: Cajun Pecan House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Cajun Pecan House opened in 1985 and has been infamous in Cut Off, Lousiana ever since. They have tons of flavors, but if you want to be sure they have yours, order in advance. Making king cakes is a lengthy process, and they can't just whip one up on the spot! Some of their flavors include cherry, pecan joy, bavarian, cherry, chocolate, but strawberry cheese and cinnamon pecan are their best sellers.

They say that every cake is made by hand and with love.