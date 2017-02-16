× JPSO looking for silver minivan in connection to Bridge City hit and run

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a minivan in connection to this morning’s hit and run fatality in Bridge City.

Police are looking for a silver 2003 Honda Odyssey with Louisiana license plate ZZR965 that may have damage to the front end.

The early morning fatal accident left a 65-year-old man dead along Nine Mile Point Road in Bridge City.

Anyone with information in this investigation or who may know the whereabouts of the vehicle involved is asked to contact Deputy Carl Quijano of our Traffic Enforcement Bureau at (504) 598-5880 or CRIMESTOPPERS.