John Curtis sues Louisiana High School Athletic Association for defamation

METAIRIE (WGNO) – John Curtis Christian School is suing the Louisiana High School Athletic Association for defamation and damages in the case regarding former offensive tackle Willie Allen.

The school says in its lawsuit that the LHSAA failed to disclose an internal investigation which found no evidence to prove any violation of LHSAA rules or regulations.

The suit was filed in the 19th Judicial District Court in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Allen was ruled ineligible by the LHSAA, a ruling that was upheld on appeal by the LHSAA’s executive committee on August 31st, 2016.

John Curtis is also suing to get the 20 football wins that it forfeited in the case, including a 32-0 win over University in the 2013 Division II state championship game.