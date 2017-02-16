Dancing a jig across America! Fueled by Irish Whiskey & NOLA Beer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - It's a marriage made in beverage heaven.

It's the relationship between Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey and beer from NOLA Brewing Company.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is covering this thirst-quenching romance.

It's all happening as the Tullamore D.E.W tour bus travels across the country from Chicago to Los Angeles, it stops for a bit in New Orleans.

And the best parking place for this whiskey RV is right at the front door of NOLA Brewing Company.

That's where the Irish Whiskey and the NOLA beer make the perfect pair.

