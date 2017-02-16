Adorable photos of two sets of twins in one family go viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLYOKE, Mass. - One baby is cute. Two babies together, even cuter. Two sets of twins? Hard to beat that level of adorable.

A Massachusetts couple is sharing photos of their two sets of twins - and they are melting hearts all over the internet. Identical twins Gia and Gemma were born on January 26. Their big brother and sister, Nico and Siena, are fraternal twins and turn 3-years-old in April.

One of their moms is a professional photographer and first posted the photos to her Facebook page.