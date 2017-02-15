× Two men arrested, three guns and a bag of pot confiscated in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – NOPD officers on patrol in Algiers chased down four men this week, resulting in two arrests and three confiscated guns.

The pair who were arrested, 30-year-old Direll McClure and 21-year-old Kirk Powell, face illegal carrying of firearms and possession of narcotics charges, according to the NOPD.

Officers spotted McClure, Powell, and two other men along Tullis Drive on February 13.

One of the men is a person of interest in a recent shooting in the 5600 block of Tullis, according to the NOPD.

When officers approached the group, all four men fled on foot but were captured after a chase.

Officers found a bag of marijuana, a Smith and Wesson 9mm semi-automatic handgun, a Smith and Wesson .32 caliber revolver, and an Interarms 9mm semi-automatic handgun.