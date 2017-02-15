× Local restaurants and restaurateurs named semifinalists for 2017 James Beard Award

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – More than a dozen New Orleans chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards.

Semifinalists from across the country made the list, which the James Beard Foundation released today.

Here are the local restaurants and restaurateurs who made the cut:

Best New Restaurant

Turkey and the Wolf

Outstanding Bar Program

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar

Cure

Outstanding Chef

Donald Link, Herbsaint

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean

Outstanding Restaurateur

JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline

Outstanding Service

Brigtsen’s

Galatoire’s Restaurant

Outstanding Wine Program

Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits

Emeril’s

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Zachary Engel, Shaya

Martha Wiggins, Sylvain

Best Chef: South

Nina Compton, Compère Lapin

Michael Gulotta, MoPho

Slade Rushing, Brennan’s

Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig, Coquette

Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery

Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint