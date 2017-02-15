Local restaurants and restaurateurs named semifinalists for 2017 James Beard Award
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – More than a dozen New Orleans chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards.
Semifinalists from across the country made the list, which the James Beard Foundation released today.
Here are the local restaurants and restaurateurs who made the cut:
Best New Restaurant
Turkey and the Wolf
Outstanding Bar Program
Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
Cure
Outstanding Chef
Donald Link, Herbsaint
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Kelly Fields, Willa Jean
Outstanding Restaurateur
JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline
Outstanding Service
Brigtsen’s
Galatoire’s Restaurant
Outstanding Wine Program
Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits
Emeril’s
Rising Star Chef of the Year
Zachary Engel, Shaya
Martha Wiggins, Sylvain
Best Chef: South
Nina Compton, Compère Lapin
Michael Gulotta, MoPho
Slade Rushing, Brennan’s
Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig, Coquette
Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery
Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint