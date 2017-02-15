Local restaurants and restaurateurs named semifinalists for 2017 James Beard Award

Posted 3:16 PM, February 15, 2017, by , Updated at 03:20PM, February 15, 2017
NEW YORK - MAY 04: James Beard medal of the the 2009 James Beard Foundation Awards Ceremony and Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on May 4, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Victor Spinelli/WireImage)

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – More than a dozen New Orleans chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the 2017 James Beard Awards.

Semifinalists from across the country made the list, which the James Beard Foundation released today.

Here are the local restaurants and restaurateurs who made the cut:

Best New Restaurant

Turkey and the Wolf

Outstanding Bar Program

Arnaud’s French 75 Bar
Cure

Outstanding Chef

Donald Link, Herbsaint

Outstanding Pastry Chef

Kelly Fields, Willa Jean

Outstanding Restaurateur

JoAnn Clevenger, Upperline

Outstanding Service

Brigtsen’s
Galatoire’s Restaurant

Outstanding Wine Program

Bacchanal Fine Wine & Spirits
Emeril’s

Rising Star Chef of the Year

Zachary Engel, Shaya
Martha Wiggins, Sylvain

Best Chef: South

Nina Compton, Compère Lapin
Michael Gulotta, MoPho
Slade Rushing, Brennan’s
Michael Stoltzfus and Kristen Essig, Coquette
Isaac Toups, Toups’ Meatery
Rebecca Wilcomb, Herbsaint

