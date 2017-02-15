Let the good times roll and waddle! Ducks made a computer for Muses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The good times always roll at Mardi Gras, and this year, one of the floats rolling - or waddling - in Krewe of Muses was decorated with the help of a robot named Pixie.

The idea was hatched by Brennan Steele. He made a 3D drawing of the duck-decorated float, then turned the job over to Pixie.

Pixie spent a whopping seven weeks sculpting the styrofoam.

The robot is programmed by a person and does programs that are hard for a person to do by hand.

It's just one story of the incredible amount of work that goes into making the magic for the Krewe of Muses.

Muses rolls at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.

And remember, this is an all-female krewe, so we say, "Throw me somethin' sister!"