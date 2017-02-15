× Ladies Godiva celebrate 10 years with Muses

NEW ORLEANS(WGNO)– You may have seen these ladies on the parade route, they’re hard to miss in their naked body suits and wild wigs. The Ladies Godiva ride to honor the first feminist, Lady Godiva, who rode trough her city naked on horseback to protest her husband.

“Lady Godiva was the first feminist, her husband was a lord and raised the taxes on his surfs in his dominion, and so to stand up to him she paraded through the streets of her 13th century kingdom NAKED, and it got his attention!” said Ellen Kruger, one of the founders of Ladies Godiva. “We thought she would be a great person to honor.”

Ladies Godiva was formed 10 years ago, the year after Hurricane Katrina.

“We were watching the parade that year and wanted to do something involving horseback riding but not the typical western motif,” said Kruger.

All of the ladies in the group are experienced horseback riders, some own their own horses, which they train for the parades.

“We take our horse to the local high school during and practice to get him ready for Mardi Gras! He loves it!” said Tiffany Eyers.

364 days a year the women are doctors, lawyers, professors, real estate agents, and technicians. But one day a year they transform in to the legend of Lady Godiva.

“It takes hours! We start getting ready at 8am in hair and make up and glittering our horse shoes,” said long time rider, Kelley Faucheaux.

Sticking to the Muses theme, they also hand out shoes– but the kind horses wear! They will also be handing out doubloons, glass beads, chocolate and boobsies( coosie with boobs).

Look for the Ladies Godiva Thursday, February 23rd in Muses.