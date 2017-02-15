Habitat for Humanity breaks ground on 100 homes in Lower Ninth Ward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - New Orleans Area Habitat for Humanity and the New Orleans Redevelopment Authority broke ground today on a huge affordable housing project in the Lower Ninth Ward.

The organizations have teamed up to build 100 houses on 48 vacant lots in an area that has struggled to rebuild since Hurricane Katrina.

One hundred percent of homes in the Lower Ninth Ward were deemed uninhabitable in 2005.

That’s in addition to toxic mold, toxic FEMA trailers, toxic Chinese sheetrock, fraudulent contractors, insurance and mortgage companies and a host of other setbacks residents have had to overcome.

Habitat will build the 100 homes for both renters and homeowners over the next five years.

Since Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans Are Habitat for Humanity has hosted more than 150,000 volunteers who built over 450 new homes, gutted over 2,400 flooded homes, attacked blight properties, partnered to cultivate 36 urban gardens and made repairs for over 120 elderly or disabled property owners in need.

