Glitterati: How the Muses shoes come to life in secret ‘glitterages’

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - "There's something about taking an old shoe and giving it a new beautiful life in glitter."

It's a lot of hard work - and a lot of time - making one of the most popular throws in all of Carnival.

It's amazing what the ladies of Muses can do with a glue gun and glitter.

From the outside it looks like your ordinary garage, but inside, extraordinary Muses magic is happening.

"We are in the glitterage. There are lots of glitterages around New Orleans. People don't even know about them," says Virginia Saussey, a Muses member. "It's that secret room that was supposed to hold cars, and now holds our greatest obsession, glitter and shoes."

It's time to get the glitter party started.

"Different glitter has different personalities," Saussey explains. "Every year everyone buys more things for the glitterage, and the collection grows and grows and grows."

And what's a garage full of glitter if you don't have the shoes to bedazzle?

"I horde shoes all year," she says.

Check out the Krewe of Muses when the all-female krewe rolls Uptown at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 23.