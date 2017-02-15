× Get the Skinny: Beyond Basic Beans: Get the Skinny on Creative + Good-For-You Black Bean Finds!

Legumes like black beans, red beans, white beans, and lentils are packed with protein and fiber, and are one of the top food sources of soluble fiber. And while a bean-filled entrée or side is always a good idea, try mixing things up with these good-for-you black bean finds that are also rich in soluble fiber!

Black Beans per one cup, cooked: 225 calories – 40 grams carbs – 15 grams fiber – 5 grams soluble fiber – 15 grams protein

Black Bean Pasta by Tolerant Foods

Per serving (4 per box): 320 calories – 55 grams carb – 15 grams fiber (estimated 5 grams soluble fiber) – 22 grams protein

Ingredient: Non-GMO Black Beans

Black Bean Chips by Beanitos

Per serving (6 per bag): 140 calories – 15 grams carb – 5 grams fiber (estimated 1.7 grams soluble fiber) – 5 grams protein

Ingredients include whole black beans, sunflower oil, rice, spices

Black Bean Salsa – e.g. by Clearly Organic (available locally at Rouses)

2 tablespoons: 20 calories – 6 grams carb – 3 g fiber (estimated 1 gram soluble fiber) – 2 grams protein

Ingredients include tomato puree, black beans, jalapeno peppers, red bell peppers, spices

Black Bean Flour by Bob’s Red Mill

¼ cup: 120 calories – 22 grams carb – 5 grams fiber (estimated 1.7 grams soluble fiber) – 8 grams protein

Ingredient: Black Beans

Use in dips, baked goods, soups, roux, sauces

Black Bean Soup – e.g. Dr. McDougall’s Black Bean Lime Soup

As much as 24 grams fiber (estimated 8 grams soluble fiber) per serving

Just check labels to be sure sodium is in check.

Light-weight, excellent for travelling, just add water

###

