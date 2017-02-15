Fat grams for Fat Tuesday! You can eat these Mardi Gras beads

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Two chefs from Tulane University are too much.

Chef Travis Johnson and Chef Mike Rabenowitz.

They're a tag team in the Tulane Dining Services kitchen.

They're re-writing history and the recipe for Mardi Gras beads.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood wants you to meet the chefs who are adding fat grams to Fat Tuesday.

For the first time, these Mardi Gras beads you can eat.

They're made from fondant, which is basically cake icing. It's a recipe of sugar, water and glycerin.

The Tulane chefs hope you take their recipe home and let your own good times roll.