Did you know Muses has their own beer?

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - Bacon and eggs, milk and cookies, mashed potatoes and gravy. Some things are just meant to be together, like a Mardi Gras parade and beer. The Krewe of Muses is the only krewe in town that has their very own beer - and it’s brewed right here in New Orleans.

Designed with the Carnival season in mind, the beer is a full-flavored session beer, meaning it can be enjoyed all day long without being too filling and won’t knock you off your float too quickly, if you know what I mean.

Kirk Coco, president and CEO of NOLA Brewing Company, describes the beer as a "light golden beer that has some wheat in it."

"It's going to have a nice thick mouth feel when you drink it and it's just slightly hoppy," Coco says. "It's not a super-hoppy beer like a pale ale or an IPA. The yeast we use, the Belgian yeast, gives it kind it a little spicy and funky note right on the back end of it, not something that'll throw you off, something that says, 'I'm not just an American lager.'"

More important, the proceeds from the Muses beer go to a great cause: the Muses Foundation, which supports local charities that focus on women, children and the arts. So not only do you get a great tasting beer, you also get to help folks right in your own backyard.

Shown Baker, a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Muses, says the philanthropic aspect of the beer was important to the krewe.

"The really fantastic thing about it is that it does serve a dual purpose, which is to provide a little spirit to the community but also to be spirited in our charitable aspect," he says.

So if you’re in the mood to down a glass before you catch a shoe, or after the parade rolls at the amusement party, the Krewe of Muses has just the thing to whet your whistle.

Muses' Beer is available at the NOLA Brewing Tap Room on Tchoupitoulas as well as the following locations throughout the city:

NOLA Brewing Co. Tap Room

3001 Tchoupitoulas Street

(504) 896-9996

The Irish House

1432 St Charles Ave

(504) 595-6755

Avenue Pub

1732 St Charles Ave

(504) 586-9243

The High Hat Cafe

4500 Freret Street

(504) 754-1336

Mandina's Restaurant

3800 Canal Street

(504) 482-9179

St. James Cheese Company

641 Tchoupitoulas Street

(504) 304-1485

The Chimes Restaurant

19130 Rogers Lane, Covington

(985) 892-5396

Blue Nile

532 Frenchmen Street

(504) 948-2583

Ale on Oak

8124 Oak Street

(504) 324-6558

The Masion

508 Frenchman Street

(504) 371-5543

Peche Seafood Grill

800 Magazine Street

(504) 522-1744

Felix’s Restaurant and Oyster Bar

739 Iberville Street

(504) 522-4440

World of Beer (New Orleans)

300 Julia Street

(504) 299-3599

Lafittes Landing Seafood House

1700 Lapalco Blvd, Harvey

(504) 252-9613

Cooter Brown’s

509 South Carrollton Avenue

(504) 866-9104

The Blind Pelican

1628 St Charles Avenue

(504) 558-9399

Freret Beer Room

5018 Freret Street

(504) 298-7468

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood

Multiple locations