Check out some of the most incredible shoes that will be thrown by the Krewe of Muses!

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - In the Muses den, they spell Thursday with an "e" not a "u, so that the word "her" appears. Muses always rolls on Thursday, and the 1,100 women who ride are all about female empowerment, friendship and generosity.

One member who is in her 12th year of riding with Muses says it's the best day of the year, without a doubt.

"I love the fact that all these women in this organization and in different krewes, we spend our hard-earned money to give complete strangers presents anonymously!" smiles Susan Gisleson.

Way before the parade rolls there's a parade of shoes that happens in the Muses den.

"They are over-the-top, just over-the-top. I mean the artistry is mind-boggling," says Erika Goldring, a photographer who has been a Muse since the krewe's beginning in 2000.

In her professional life, Goldring spends a lot of time photographing rock stars -- she recently shot The Rolling Stones in Cuba -- but for a few months each year, she's all about creating shoes. This year, each of her 30 shoes will feature a musician who she photographed, such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards.

News with a Twist reporter Stephanie Oswald met up with her at the Muses den, where a long line of women were waiting to put their best footwear forward.

Each woman gets to throw 30 shoes when the parade rolls, but they can choose to have one shoe photographed by Goldring -- for posterity, and the chance to be featured on one of next year's throws.

"Potentially these photos are going for one of our throws, the blinky throw. It's a vertical shoe shot, it's on a white background, so really you're not gonna want to bring a white shoe, you want something that's gonna show up well," says Goldring.

She's only supposed to photograph one shoe per person, but told us, "if they're great, I'm gonna take both shots."

We saw shoes with all kinds of themes. Some that stood out included The Wizard of Oz, emojis, Game of Thrones, and many that highlighted this year's parade theme, which we can't tell you.

You'll have to come out on February 23, and shout, "Throw me something, Muses!"