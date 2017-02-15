A brief history of the Krewe of Muses: Throw me something sister!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The nine muses in Greek mythology were the patrons for the arts and sciences. We know them well, as nine of our New Orleans streets are named for them.

In addition to those streets, we now have the Krewe of Muses.

It all started in 2001 with Captain Staci Rosenberg, and 16 years later, the Muses are no longer accepting applications for membership because there's simply no room.

"The response was so good that they grew very rapidly, and suddenly everybody wanted to be a member of the Krewe of Muses," says Wayne Philips with the Louisiana State Museum.

The Muses set a new standard for both parades and women's organizations.

Something you may not know about this Krewe is that there's no ball and there's no queen either.

There is an honorary Muse, and this Krewe knows how to parade with plenty of satire.

"I've heard the captain of the Krewe of Muses say if they don't offend somebody in their parade then they haven't tried hard enough," says Philips.

The Krewe of Muses is also known for those glittered, bedazzled, feathered shoes that have evolved over the years.

The very first Muses shoe was crafted by a founding member as a special throw for her friends.

"They have really advanced the tradition of the throw. They have taken parade throws to a whole new level," says Philips.

So what's the secret? Want to know how to get your hands on a Muses prized possession?

Make a sign and be creative.

“Throw me something sister!"