Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand set to lead Chewbacchus

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus will welcome Walking Dead actor Ross Marquand as the “King of the Revel Alliance.”

Marquand is best known for playing Aaron on the AMC’s long-running zombie show, which quickly developed a cult following and has spawned dozens of pop-culture touchstones.

The science fiction themed Mardi Gras krewe will take to the streets on February 18, with over 200 sub-krewes and groups with sci-fi themes ranging from Star Wars to Monty Python and all points between.

The parade will culminate with the annual Chewbacchanal at the krewe’s Saint Claude Avenue headquarters.

This year, the Morning 40 Federation, Captain Midnight Band, Pink Slip, Adia, Dan Bain, and Tristan Dufrene will all perform.

The parade is set to oll at 7 p.m. on an all new streamlined route through the Marigny and Bywater neighborhoods.

The Chewbacchanal is free to krewe members and open to the general public.

Tickets are $15 at the door for Muggles and $10 at the door for those in costume, according to the krewe.