Valentine’s Day by the Numbers

(CNN) – February 14 has officially been designated as the feast day of St. Valentine since the year 496, but Valentine’s Day as we know it didn’t start to take shape until the late 1800s.

Take a look at some surprising facts and figures about the annual holiday for lovers (and chocolate lovers) everywhere.

Perhaps the most shocking? Americans are expected to shell out $18.2 billion for the holiday.

That includes $2 billion just on flowers and nearly as much on cards.

