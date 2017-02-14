Photos: JPSO searching for suspects in burglary turned gunfight

HARVEY, LA (WGNO) — Jefferson Parish deputies are looking for two men who are accused of forcing their way into a home then getting into a gunfight with the people inside of it.

Deputies say it happened on February 9 at about 8:00 in the morning. They say the two men both had guns and got inside a home on Tattersall Drive in Harvey. Once inside, they’re accused of confronting a couple, perhaps to rob the man.

According to a statement from the JPSO, at some point the woman in the home got into a gunfight with the two strangers. She was hit in the arm, but there’s no word on whether the gunmen were hurt.

Both rushed from the home without taking anything. Deputies released photos of the two suspects in the case. Click on the photo gallery below to see the pics.

Anyone with information about the case or the identities of the suspects should call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.