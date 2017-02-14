‘NCIS: New Orleans’ premieres Mardi Gras episode

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - NCIS: New Orleans is in its third season filming in New Orleans.

The hit television show will premiere the crossover episode called Pandora's Box, Part II. The gang will work with some of the cast from the original NCIS series Tuesday night.

This episode takes place in the middle of Mardi Gras in the Big Easy where Agent Torress (Wilmer Valderrama) and Agent McGee (Timothy McGee) are assigned to help Pride and his team search for a missing playbook.

The overwhelming crowds during Mardi Gras make it easy to slip the threat into unwanted hands that would be terror for homeland security.

Agent McGee and Agent Torress were assigned to come to New Orleans and work with Pride and his team to recover the playbook. During Agent Torress's investigation, he winds up in trouble with the bad guys and get's kidnapped.

The special crossover episode airs Tuesday night at 10/9c.