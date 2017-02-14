Love to live: Valentine’s Day tips for your ticker

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - When was the last time you thought about your heart health? Why not on Valentine's Day?

News with a Twist's teaching doctor, Dr. Rachel, sat down with New Orleans cardiologist Dr. Frank Smart to talk about heart health.

"We've spent and spend a huge amount of time talking about heart disease, but not heart heath. And heart health is an important consideration," Dr. Smart says. "Everybody should, as a patient, as a physician and everything else have a good idea of what your risk profile is."

He offered the following tips for keeping your heart healthy:

Don't smoke cigarettes. If you are a smoker - quit now. Know your cholesterol levels. If you have no risk factors for heart disease (such as family history), then your goal is to have an LDL of 130. If you're at a higher risk for heart disease, your LDL should stay around 100. Eat a plant-rich diet, not necessarily plant-based, but the more plants, the better. Exercise at least 150 minutes per week doing activities that raise your heart rate to 65-70 percent of your predicted maximum heart rate. Keep your heart rate up for at least 25 minutes at a time. If you're going to drink alcohol, stick to wine. Red wine is better than white wine.

If you have any symptoms of a heart attack, you should get to a hospital immediately, and not by driving but by calling 911.

"Time is everything in this game, so time is muscle and muscle is the performance of your heart," Dr. Smart explaines. "If we can catch a heart attack in the first 60 minutes and stop it we can virtually eliminate and permanent damage to your heart."