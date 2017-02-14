Ladders going up on St. Charles Avenue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - The first parade to go down St. Charles Avenue this week isn't until Friday.

But already, ladders are going up.

We found this row of more than a dozen ladders lined up a few feet from the curb near Milan Street.

A city ordinance says ladders must be placed at least six feet away from the curb. These ladders are clearly closer than that.

Aside from the distance issue, there are no parades for another three days!

That's in addition to the people who are battling for spots along the Endymion route in Mid-City, and those battles started a month before the parade is set to roll.

The city has been a mixed bag on enforcement over the past several years, so we don't know if the city plans to have these ladders removed.

Either way, it's clear that some people are really ready for Mardi Gras.

The first two Uptown parades are the Krewe of Oshun and the Krewe of Cleopatra. Oshun rolls at 6, and Cleopatra rolls at 6:30.

Click here for a complete 2017 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

Happy Carnival!