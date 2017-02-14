King Cake of the day: Dong Phuong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans (WGNO) - Leading up to Mardi Gras, we're showing you all the King Cake hotspots and it's up to you to choose the best one!

Dong Phuong Bakery has been a staple in the king cake business for eight years but the bakery has been around for over 43 years.

They were known for their bread first, then they ventured into candies and cakes, and have been very well received! Their traditional, cream cheese, strawberry, and blueberry king cakes sell out every day. Their dough is brioche, and they use a cream cheese based icing - making the cake creamier and less sweet.