Hash browns by candlelight? It’s love on Valentine’s Day at the Waffle House

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) - In a booth by the window, Brian & Florastina Stewart made a reservation to celebrate their love.

Well, it is Valentine's Day, after all.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood has sniffed out the love that's in the air at this fine dining restaurant.

What Wild Bill smells is probably hash browns.

This is Waffle House.

And yes, you can make a reservation to spend part of Valentine's Day right here.

Everything on the menu is either smothered, covered or chunked.

If you like hash browns by candlelight, this is your love shack.